MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Christopher Mackay Buys 184,280 Shares

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mackay purchased 184,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.48 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$457,014.40 ($324,123.69).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Christopher Mackay bought 128,800 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.48 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$319,424.00 ($226,541.84).

On Friday, May 6th, Christopher Mackay acquired 257,111 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.54 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$653,061.94 ($463,164.50).

On Thursday, April 21st, Christopher Mackay purchased 201,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.59 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$519,585.00 ($368,500.00).

On Thursday, April 14th, Christopher Mackay bought 263,357 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.63 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of A$692,628.91 ($491,226.18).

On Friday, April 8th, Christopher Mackay purchased 217,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.65 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$575,050.00 ($407,836.88).

On Tuesday, March 29th, Christopher Mackay purchased 64,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.61 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$168,345.00 ($119,393.62).

On Friday, March 25th, Christopher Mackay acquired 263,080 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.61 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$686,638.80 ($486,977.87).

On Friday, March 18th, Christopher Mackay purchased 289,522 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.57 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$744,071.54 ($527,710.31).

On Friday, March 11th, Christopher Mackay acquired 243,120 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.62 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$636,974.40 ($451,754.89).

On Friday, March 4th, Christopher Mackay purchased 144,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.67 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$384,480.00 ($272,680.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 86.07 and a quick ratio of 86.07.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. MFF Capital Investments’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

