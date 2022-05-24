MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MGP opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $33.43 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.75%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 53,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 26,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 311.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

