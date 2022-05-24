Michelle Lynn Johnson Sells 579 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) insider Michelle Lynn Johnson sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $13,571.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,523.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BY stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.29. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $29.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 28.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,569,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,539,000 after buying an additional 1,099,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 238,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 231,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 159,377 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

