Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Sells $66,660.00 in Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $67.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,462,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 16,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 33,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.81.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

