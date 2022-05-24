Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Mitchell R. Little Sells 3,674 Shares

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $244,908.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MCHP stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.10. 5,462,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,231,496. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.98. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

