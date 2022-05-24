Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.22. 63,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,604. The company has a market cap of $418.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.55. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76.

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore W. Mowery acquired 1,000 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,654.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,143 shares of company stock worth $55,911 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.