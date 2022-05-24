Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 106.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 218.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,543,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,666,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,690,000 after purchasing an additional 127,394 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $21,441,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 190,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

