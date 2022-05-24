Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Financial Comparison

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.6% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Privia Health Group and Mitesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Privia Health Group 0 0 13 0 3.00 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Privia Health Group currently has a consensus price target of $38.25, indicating a potential upside of 60.92%. Given Privia Health Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Privia Health Group is more favorable than Mitesco.

Profitability

This table compares Privia Health Group and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Privia Health Group -19.80% -47.87% -30.88% Mitesco -5,118.27% -4,559.69% -153.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Privia Health Group and Mitesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Privia Health Group $966.22 million 2.67 -$188.23 million ($2.04) -11.65 Mitesco $120,000.00 331.12 -$7.92 million ($0.06) -2.99

Mitesco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Privia Health Group. Privia Health Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Privia Health Group beats Mitesco on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Privia Health Group (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

About Mitesco (Get Rating)

Mitesco, Inc. operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

