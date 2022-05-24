MKM Partners Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $26.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $41.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

SNAP opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Snap has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $498,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $456,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,513,582 shares of company stock worth $43,834,483 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

