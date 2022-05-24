Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.50 million-$55.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.59 EPS.
Shares of MODN opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $807.18 million, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $39.99.
Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $34,942.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $135,695.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,166 shares of company stock worth $565,492 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 46,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,263,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
Model N Company Profile (Get Rating)
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Model N (MODN)
- CrowdStrike: A Cybersecurity Unicorn
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Looks Sizzling Down Here
- Time to Bid Low for Farfetch Stock
- Two Stocks You Shouldn’t Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.