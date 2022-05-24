Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$216.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.90 million.Model N also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.16 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

Get Model N alerts:

MODN opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.18 million, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.94. Model N has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $39.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Model N will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $34,942.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $135,695.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,166 shares of company stock worth $565,492 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 42.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Model N by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Model N (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.