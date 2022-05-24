Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$216.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.90 million.Model N also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.16 EPS.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.
MODN opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.18 million, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.94. Model N has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $39.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.
In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $34,942.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $135,695.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,166 shares of company stock worth $565,492 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 42.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Model N by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Model N (Get Rating)
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
