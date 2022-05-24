Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.43.

MC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC stock opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

