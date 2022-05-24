Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,500 ($18.88) to GBX 1,700 ($21.39) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondi to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($25.17) to GBX 2,072 ($26.07) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,272.00.

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Mondi has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average is $44.99.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

