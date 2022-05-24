Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

MNRO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro stock traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.26). Monro had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,612,000 after purchasing an additional 50,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monro by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,929,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Monro by 29.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,456,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,580,000 after buying an additional 332,889 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Monro by 35.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,519,000 after buying an additional 286,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Monro by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after buying an additional 107,669 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro (Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.