Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Montauk Renewables stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. Montauk Renewables has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 204.53 and a beta of -0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Montauk Renewables will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTK. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 217.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 119,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Montauk Renewables (MNTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.