Morgan Stanley Cuts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $225.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAP. Evercore ISI started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.56.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $7.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.99. 25,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.80 and its 200-day moving average is $221.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $176.72 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,694,000 after buying an additional 53,469 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,541,000 after buying an additional 74,627 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,652,000 after buying an additional 269,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

