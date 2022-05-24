Morgan Stanley Lowers Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Price Target to $15.00

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 250.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CNTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,595. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 25.52 and a current ratio of 21.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $109,603.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 813,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,118.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

