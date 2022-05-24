MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $556.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Raymond James upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $417.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.81. MSCI has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. MSCI’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

