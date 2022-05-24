M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.28.

MTB traded up $5.56 on Monday, reaching $168.29. 1,133,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,865. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.57. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

