M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.28.

MTB stock traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,865. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $3,343,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 27.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

