Murray Douglas Strom Sells 3,755 Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total value of C$80,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,444.20.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded down C$0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$20.44. 2,948,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$19.31 and a 1 year high of C$29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.74.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.27) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post 1.5399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.47.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

