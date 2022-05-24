Nano Dimension (NNDM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 31st. Nano Dimension has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 1,913.44%.
NASDAQ NNDM opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.16. Nano Dimension has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.
Nano Dimension Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.
