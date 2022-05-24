Nano Dimension (NNDM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 31st. Nano Dimension has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 1,913.44%.

NASDAQ NNDM opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.16. Nano Dimension has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNDM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nano Dimension by 142.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 1,176,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,701,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 751,369 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 162.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 678,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,139,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after purchasing an additional 329,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 153.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 205,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

