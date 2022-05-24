Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) will post sales of $193.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.10 million. Natera posted sales of $142.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $805.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $795.10 million to $814.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $950.38 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.24. Natera has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.58.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $32,309.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,229.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $659,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Natera by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

