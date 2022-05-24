Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Natera alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $48,357.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz acquired 219,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $6,317,626.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $659,678 in the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Natera by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Natera by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Natera by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Natera has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The company had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natera (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.