National Bank Holdings Co. (NBHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on June 15th

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

National Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. National Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Bank to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. National Bank has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NBHC shares. Stephens upped their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in National Bank by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 181,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 143,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,286,000 after acquiring an additional 123,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,007,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in National Bank by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after buying an additional 70,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

