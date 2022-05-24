National Grid plc (LON:NG.L) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG.L – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,083.83 ($13.64).

NG.L has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Grid to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.84) to GBX 1,210 ($15.23) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,040 ($13.09) to GBX 1,100 ($13.84) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get National Grid alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,173.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,094.38. The company has a market cap of £45.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.17. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 880.60 ($11.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,235.49 ($15.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 33.76 ($0.42) per share. This represents a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

About National Grid (Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.