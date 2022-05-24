National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Plans $1.16 Semi-annual Dividend

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.1573 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.
National Grid has a payout ratio of 49.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of NGG traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,152. National Grid has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $80.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About National Grid (Get Rating)
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Grid (NGG)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.