National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Plans $1.16 Semi-annual Dividend

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.1573 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

National Grid has a payout ratio of 49.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NGG traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,152. National Grid has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $80.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Investec lowered National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Grid (Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.