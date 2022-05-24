National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Brokerages expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) to report $188.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.40 million and the lowest is $177.97 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $138.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $760.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $709.50 million to $787.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $822.10 million, with estimates ranging from $723.55 million to $853.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on NSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

