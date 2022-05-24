National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EYE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Get National Vision alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.78. National Vision has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. National Vision had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, Director Virginia A. Hepner acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,637.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Brandman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.