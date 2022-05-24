Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) PT Lowered to $5.00

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 161.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Nautilus stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

