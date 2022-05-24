Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navigator had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of Navigator stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. Navigator has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Navigator by 14.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 45,592 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Navigator by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

