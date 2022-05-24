Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navigator had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.
Shares of Navigator stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. Navigator has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.
A number of equities analysts have commented on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Navigator Company Profile (Get Rating)
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.
