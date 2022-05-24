nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Lowered to $38.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.99% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NCNO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.
NASDAQ NCNO opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. nCino has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.10 and a beta of 0.89.
In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 920,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,182,750.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $72,556.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,255 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,765.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255 in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 225.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in nCino by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter.
nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
