Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.57. 4,365,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,675. The stock has a market cap of $665.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.36. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $68,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,974.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,627 shares of company stock valued at $334,277. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,230,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,672,000 after acquiring an additional 339,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,729,000 after purchasing an additional 918,474 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,838,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,858,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after purchasing an additional 508,754 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

