Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NKTR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Shares of NKTR stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,365,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,675. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a market cap of $665.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The company had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $68,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,974.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,627 shares of company stock valued at $334,277. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

