NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO Sells $142,268.75 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $320,875.00.

On Monday, March 21st, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $381,905.00.

Shares of NTAP traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.40. 1,653,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,306. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in NetApp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in NetApp by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NetApp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,037,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,881,000 after purchasing an additional 100,945 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

