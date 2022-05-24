NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. NetApp has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $96.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day moving average is $84.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $381,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

