NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.73 EPS

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ NTES traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.67. The stock had a trading volume of 68,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,536. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.25. NetEase has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $119.61.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.
NTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.
NetEase Company Profile (Get Rating)
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
