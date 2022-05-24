NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,536. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average is $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 41.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,886 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,047,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,881,000 after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

