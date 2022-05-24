Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NYSE NWL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,423. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36. Newell Brands has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $29.10.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

