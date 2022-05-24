NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.01) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 93.89 ($1.18) on Monday. NewRiver REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 107.11 ($1.35). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.48. The stock has a market cap of £289.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41.

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

