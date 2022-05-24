NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $628.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.02 million.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.53, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXGN. StockNews.com began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.17.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $66,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,188.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $676,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,091 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth $294,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

