NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 20,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $273,824.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,417,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,775,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 83,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $897,458.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 902,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,733,551.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 276,065 shares of company stock worth $3,302,039. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.79.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

