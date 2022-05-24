NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 113.08% from the stock’s previous close.

NGM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of NGM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.61. 4,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,724. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 83,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $897,458.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 902,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,733,551.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 20,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $273,824.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,417,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,775,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 276,065 shares of company stock worth $3,302,039. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

