Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) Insider Buys A$93,787.20 in Stock

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK – Get Rating) insider William (Bill) Koeck bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$9.02 ($6.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$93,787.20 ($66,515.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About Nick Scali

Nick Scali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sourcing and retailing of household furniture and related accessories primarily in Australia and New Zealand. It offers lounges, dining tables and chairs, armchairs, buffets/cabinets, TV units, coffee tables, consoles, bedroom furniture products, mattresses and bases, rugs, mirrors, and pendants and lamps.

