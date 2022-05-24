Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.77 billion-$13.77 billion.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nintendo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nintendo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.23.
OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.02. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $78.89.
About Nintendo (Get Rating)
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
