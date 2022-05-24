NiSource Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

NiSource has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.1% per year over the last three years. NiSource has a payout ratio of 60.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

NI stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,684,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. NiSource has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,797,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,901,000 after buying an additional 4,595,568 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,728,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,552,000 after buying an additional 368,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,006,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,617,000 after buying an additional 93,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

