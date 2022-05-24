NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

NYSE NI opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. NiSource has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.36.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in NiSource by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 551.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 79,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

