NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Joao V. Faria Buys 7,700 Shares

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) Director Joao V. Faria acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $20,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,220.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,744. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. NN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $111.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.85.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. NN had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of NN by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NN by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NN by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of NN by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

