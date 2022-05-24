Nordic American Tankers (NAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 31st. Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

NAT stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $458.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 95.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $67,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 23.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,360,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 648,641 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 73.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 466,908 shares in the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

