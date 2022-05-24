Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share.

NDSN stock opened at $205.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.25. Nordson has a 52-week low of $200.09 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Nordson by 167.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 143.0% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

